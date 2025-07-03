Zvigananda Destroying Nation, Gorimbo Continues Sparring With Zanu PF Varakashi

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwean UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo has once again ignited political controversy, openly criticizing ZANU PF loyalists, accusing them of destroying opportunities for ordinary citizens and blocking progress in Zimbabwe.

In a statement shared on his official social media platforms on Wednesday, Gorimbo called out the so-called “Zvigananda”—a derogatory slang term referring to ZANU PF-connected elites and their close associates—blaming them for the ongoing brain drain and economic hardship that has forced millions of Zimbabweans to remain in foreign countries.

“Are you a Zimbabwean and living in South Africa but circumstances don’t allow you to go back home?” Gorimbo asked his followers. “Say yes if you are and your reason not to go home. Let’s see how people actually feel. Voice of the voiceless.”

He went on to address the diaspora more broadly:

“Are you a Zimbabwean in any foreign land but wish to go back home? What is not allowing you to go home vana vamai?”

Switching to a mix of Shona and English, the UFC fighter spoke of his own desire to contribute to Zimbabwe’s development, but expressed frustration over the lack of meaningful opportunities and political interference:

“Neniwo ndotoda kundo trenera Zimbabwe ndichiuya kuno kuzorova vanhu ndodzokera kanyi ndeindo tovewa ndiri kumba,” he wrote. “But ha ma1. Kutojadhira uri kuno plus ma opportunity for vana because paZimbabwe ma opportunity asarira zvigananda nevana vazvo. Nevamwe vano benefiter by association.”

Translation: “Even I would love to train in Zimbabwe, go compete abroad and return home, just like anyone else. But it’s tough. Life outside is expensive, and opportunities for the youth back home have been monopolised by these Zvigananda and their associates.”

Gorimbo’s remarks have drawn sharp backlash from ZANU PF hardliners and online defenders, known as Varakashi, who quickly labelled him “unpatriotic” and accused him of using his platform to attack the ruling party. Some warned him to stay out of Zimbabwean politics and “focus on fighting in the cage.”

However, Gorimbo’s supporters have rallied behind him, applauding his bravery for speaking truth to power. Many Zimbabweans across the diaspora echoed his sentiments in the comment sections, sharing stories of blocked dreams and the longing to return home—if only conditions improved.

Despite the criticism, Gorimbo has not backed down, positioning himself as the “voice of the voiceless” and vowing to continue raising uncomfortable truths.

His remarks reflect a growing tension between politically-connected elites and the broader population—particularly the youth and professionals in the diaspora—who feel shut out of Zimbabwe’s political and economic system.

Whether his outspokenness will attract further political backlash or inspire wider discourse, one thing is certain: Themba Gorimbo is not pulling any punches—inside or outside the ring.

