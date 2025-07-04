144 Years In Prison For Beitbridge Armed Robbers

By A Correspondent

Two serial armed robbers from Beitbridge have each been sentenced to 144 years in prison after being convicted of three violent armed robbery incidents committed in December last year.

Gift Maphosa (36) and Mpokiseng Dube (27) received 48 years per count, resulting in a total of 144 years each, following their conviction at the Chiredzi Regional Magistrate Court on Monday.

According to the court proceedings, the two men had developed a notorious pattern of targeting motorists by blocking roads with boulders at night, forcing vehicles to stop near Beitbridge. Once their victims were stranded, they would emerge from the darkness and rob them at gunpoint.

In one of the attacks, the duo shot and injured two victims, further intensifying the severity of their crimes and prompting swift law enforcement response.

Their arrest came after police received a tip-off, leading to their capture in Mwenezi. Authorities praised the public for cooperating and helping bring the criminals to justice.

