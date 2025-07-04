AFM Pastor’s Son Controversially Released After Vicious Assault

By A Correspondent| The son of a senior AFM pastor, Titus Murefu, who was sentenced to an effective nine months in jail after being convicted of viciously assaulting a security guard at a Harare private school, was released from prison just a month into his sentence.

Phidelis Murefu was convicted by Harare magistrate Rufaro Panavanhu for indiscriminately assaulting Leon Musonza, who works at Destiny Achievers Group of Schools, which is located on the same plot as Murefu’s residence in Glenforest.

Phidelis is believed to have filed for bail pending his appeal against conviction and sentence at the High Court.

The court heard that the land in question is owned by a United Kingdom-based family, with part of it leased to the Murefu family.

On September 16, 2024, at around 11 AM, two real estate agents, hired by the owners who intend to sell the property, arrived to carry out some valuations. The property was wrestled from the Murefus.

The estate agents viewed the plot on the side occupied by the complainant’s employers before Musonza took them to the other side where they were refused permission by the Murefu family’s foreman.

The court heard that later during the same day, the complainant was in a guardroom at work when Phidelis arrived, banged on the door, and got inside.

Phidelis claimed the complainant had brought thieves to their side of the plot before indiscriminately assaulting him with kicks and fists all over his body.

The matter was reported to the police and the complainant was referred to the hospital for a medical examination.

Magistrate Panavanhu ruled that the State had proved a prima facie case against Phidelis, hence the conviction and sentence.

