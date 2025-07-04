Breaking News : ZESA Boss Sydney Gata Dies

By A Correspondent – ZESA Holdings Executive Chairman, Dr. Sydney Zukuzo Gata, has died, according to Vemuganga Community Radio Station.

In a report released on Friday, the station described Gata’s death as a significant loss to both the Chipinge community and the nation at large.

“Tineurombo ngekurashikirwa ndibaba Sydney Zukuzo Gata,” the station reported. “Baba Gata aenda asi mishando yaakabata inoita kuti tirambe teiakarakadza mukuwo weshe ngemishando yaakabata Chipinge, nenyika yeshe.”

(“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Baba Sydney Zukuzo Gata. He is gone, but the legacy of his work continues to guide us in Chipinge and the entire country.”)

Dr. Gata served as the Executive Chairman of ZESA Holdings. He was also the husband of Deputy Minister of Education Angeline Gata and the Member of Parliament for Mutema-Musikavanhu in the National Assembly.

Community members and colleagues described him as a dedicated public servant and visionary in Zimbabwe’s energy sector.

“Baba Gata’s passing is not only a loss to his family but to the energy sector and the people of Chipinge whom he served with unwavering commitment,” said one local official.

Further details regarding the cause of death and funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in due course.

