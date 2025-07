BREAKING: One Arrested in US$4.4M Ecobank Heist.

Police have arrested a suspect in Zimbabwe’s biggest cash heist the 2024 EcoBank robbery in Bulawayo where US$4.4 million was stolen in just 149 seconds. The suspect appears in court today. More arrests expected.

More to follow…..

