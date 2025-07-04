BREAKING: Youth Minister Crosses The Floor To VP Chiwenga In Latest Sign Soko’s Now The New Sherriff

its increasingly telling that the Genarari is in control, many will cross the floor and many will go mute — dictatorswillfall (@Zimdictators) July 4, 2025

🛑 BREAKING NEWS: Youth Minister Crosses Floor to Chiwenga — Tagwirei Humiliated as ZANU PF Power Struggle Explodes

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | In a dramatic turn of events that lays bare the intensifying ZANU-PF power struggle, a prominent Youth Minister has reportedly crossed the floor to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga in what observers are calling the clearest sign yet that “Soko is now the new sheriff in town.”

The explosive development comes just 24 hours after ZANU PF confirmed ZimEye’s exclusive revelation that fuel tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei was booted out of a Central Committee meeting — effectively blocking his controversial co-option into the party’s apex structure.

A senior official told ZimEye on Thursday evening:

“Harare and Bulawayo co-options were nullified by CC today due to failure to follow party procedure. Tagwirei (Harare province) and Mushando (Bulawayo province) — their co-options were nullified by the Central Committee.”

However, in an apparent effort at damage control, ZANU PF Director Farai Marapira insisted there was no rejection, claiming the process had only been postponed due to other priorities.

“The co-option was not rejected… the Central Committee was simply not able to ratify these nominations because it had other issues to attend to,” Marapira said.

But analysts and insiders are calling this a face-saving fabrication.

“If it was merely postponed,” asked one analyst, “why was Tagwirei called to the meeting in the first place? And why are Herald and ZBC completely silent?”

According to exclusive information obtained by ZimEye, Tagwirei arrived at the Central Committee meeting venue expecting to be confirmed — only to be shut out after Vice President Chiwenga intervened directly, demanding that the matter be withdrawn.

“Chiwenga was called. He told the President: this cannot go ahead,” said the source.

Senior officials Patrick Chinamasa and Munyaradzi Machacha were summoned. While the two deliberated with Mnangagwa behind closed doors, the President was ultimately forced to announce that Tagwirei’s appointment was “off the table” and that the matter would now be handled by the Presidium.

Insiders also confirm that Tagwirei attempted to donate luxury vehicles to Politburo members ahead of the meeting — a move that was stopped in its tracks by Chiwenga, who reportedly insisted the businessman was “not following procedure.”

The saga has exposed deep cracks at the very top of ZANU PF, with Chiwenga — long rumoured to be at odds with Mnangagwa — now visibly asserting himself as the party’s real power broker.

“This is the first time the divisions in ZANU PF have become so publicly visible,” said a political analyst. “The President has effectively lost control.”

A blistering list of internal grievances is now circulating within the party:

1. Tagwirei has been attempting to control ZANU PF using money.

2. Mnangagwa has shown alarming weakness in the face of Tagwirei’s wealth.

3. He previously introduced controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo to the international community — again via financial clout.

4. Questions are now being asked: if the President controls national resources, why is he being manipulated by people accused of looting?

5. His failure to defend Tagwirei on Thursday is being interpreted as a political defeat.

6. Tagwirei is reportedly Mnangagwa’s “Sekuru-cousin”, adding a layer of nepotism to the scandal.

7. The business mogul’s leap from non-member to Central Committee hopeful — skipping five structures — is seen as a total abuse of protocol.

8. Doubts are growing: if Mnangagwa can’t run his party, how can he run the country?

9. This internal chaos could open the door for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

10. Tagwirei’s failed bid was allegedly orchestrated by allies Matuke, Mavetera, Machacha, and Daniel Garwe — now facing internal scrutiny.

As the dust settles, the image of a fractured ZANU PF comes into focus, with Chiwenga clearly emerging as the new centre of gravity.

One comment circulating on social media today captured the moment perfectly:

“It’s increasingly telling that the General is in control. Many will cross the floor. Many will go mute.”

And with the youth leadership now reportedly siding with Chiwenga, the writing may be on the wall.

Soko, it seems, is no longer waiting in the shadows. He’s stepped into the light — and he’s calling the shots.

More to follow…

