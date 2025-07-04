Defeated but Undeterred: Gutu East’s Gift Gonese Vows to Revive Key Projects

By A Correspondent

Despite falling short in the June 14 Gutu East by-election, Gift Gonese is refusing to retreat from the political and developmental landscape of the constituency. The former parliamentary candidate is forging ahead with key community projects, asserting that his commitment to the people transcends electoral outcomes.

On Friday, Gonese reaffirmed his dedication to improving lives in the constituency, saying:

“We are reviving our projects in the constituency and this time on a higher trajectory.”

Gonese lost the by-election to ZANU PF’s Zvarevashe Masvingise, with Zivanai Nzvenga of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) also contesting. However, rather than stepping away, Gonese’s response underscores a leadership style rooted in service over position.

By continuing with development initiatives despite the loss, Gonese is being hailed by some in the community as a “true people’s leader.” His resolve to work on the ground is being viewed as a sharp contrast to the political norm where many candidates only engage with communities during campaign seasons.

Local residents have welcomed the continuation of projects, which include youth empowerment programs, water access initiatives, and agricultural support schemes.

“Politics aside, we just want development. Gonese has shown us that he is still with the people, and that matters,” said a ward 14 resident in Gutu East.

While Masvingise officially holds the parliamentary seat, all eyes remain on how both he and Gonese will contribute to the constituency’s development — and whether this spirit of post-election continuity can set a new tone in Zimbabwean politics.

