Former Arsenal Midfielder Thomas Partey Charged with Rape and Sexual Assault

LONDON – The Metropolitan Police have officially charged Arsenal and Ghana international midfielder Thomas Partey, 32, with multiple sex offences, including five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

According to authorities, the alleged incidents took place between 2021 and 2022. The charges were approved by the Crown Prosecution Service following a detailed investigation.

In a brief statement, the Met Police confirmed the charges and stated that Partey is expected to appear in court at a date yet to be announced.

The developments mark a serious turn in the high-profile case, which has been under investigation for over a year. Neither Arsenal Football Club nor Partey’s legal representatives have issued a public response as of Friday morning.

The Crown Prosecution Service emphasized that criminal proceedings are now active, and that all parties involved are entitled to a fair trial.

More details are expected as the case proceeds through the legal system.

