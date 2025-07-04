Gutsa Villagers Challenge Air Marshal Nzvede Over Imminent Eviction

Open Letter to Air Marshal Jacob Nzvede

Dear Air Marshal Jacob Nzvede,

We, the residents of Gutsa Village under Headman Musonza in the Chief Chikwaka area of Goromonzi North, write to you with heavy hearts.

Our community is in distress following reports that we are to be evicted immediately—without compensation—by the Air Force of Zimbabwe to pave way for the construction of a radar installation.

While we understand the importance of national security and technological advancement, we appeal for a humane and lawful approach to this situation. Uprooting entire families without compensation or relocation support not only violates our basic rights but also undermines the very peace and protection the Air Force is meant to uphold.

We urge you to consider dialogue and engagement with the affected community. Let us find a peaceful and just solution that respects both the needs of national security and the dignity of ordinary citizens.

Let us coexist in peace—soldiers and civilians alike.

Sincerely,

A Concerned Resident

