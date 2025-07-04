I am old to remember things- Gono tells court as he comes under scrutiny in fraud case

By A Correspondent| Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Gideon Gono in the late Robert Mugabe era has been accused of usurping his relations in political circles and within the law enforcement agencies in causing the arrest of a Harare couple which he handpicked to manage his businesses.

The ex-banker was testifying against Clark Makoni and his wife Beverly whom he accused of fraudulently altering his company documents to take it over.

Appearing in court on Friday as witness and upon being pressed to justify the allegations, he made a revelation that he was now forgetting things because of age.

The State alleges that in July 2017, Gono engaged the services of the accused persons to manage Valley Lodge, among other properties.

The State also alleges that the couple forged a CR14 form in which Clark appointed himself director and company secretary and Beverly as his deputy in Valley Lodge.

The couple describe the allegations as malicious and frivolous being driven by Gono using his connections in the law enforcement agencies.

This comes after it emerged that Clark Makoni was arrested twice over the same allegations after reports were made to the ZRP and ZACC.

The former banker made a fatal concession that he was now “forgetting” other details because of his advanced age.

This resulted in the defence led by Admire Rubaya questioning the credibility of his evidence as he had no knowledge of other details such as dates.

This came after the defence asked him the date he got into an agreement with the couple and only resorted to August 2017.

He was also taken to task to explain the terms of the agreement he went into with couple when he gave them the mandate to manage his properties.

Gono went on to tell the court that he was “withdrawing the age statement” as the defence was now exploiting it.

He was taken to task to prove the terms of the agreement after emerged that it was a verbal agreement with no supporting documentary evidence.

Gono went on to play the emotional card saying the case had caused him distress as a pensioner.

In his emotional card, Gono said he is retired adding that it is “sad the two had defrauded a pensioner” saying he was only surviving on NSSA payouts.

He said it is “painful” and putting pressure on him to be in court over the allegations.

It however emerged that the company does not belong to him and he is not a shareholder after the company documents presented in court showed that the Omar family are the owners.

He conceded that he is yet to be the legal owner of the company describing himself as the “lawful occupier.”

He said the agreement he entered with the Omar brothers said transfer will only be done if full payment is made.

While he tried to downplay his wealth in court presenting himself as a pensioner serving on NSSA payouts, it emerged that Gono owns 15 properties in Chivhu which were also being managed by the couple.

