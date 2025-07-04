Mliswa Slams Tagwirei Over Zanu PF Central Committee Humiliation

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Controversial independent politician Temba Mliswa has weighed in on the dramatic ejection of businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei from Zanu PF’s Central Committee, warning that the incident highlights deep-seated factionalism and exposes internal power struggles that risk destabilising the ruling party.

Tagwirei, a prominent businessman widely seen as a Zanu PF benefactor, was reportedly booted from the Central Committee on Thursday in a move that has sparked widespread speculation and political intrigue.

While acknowledging that Tagwirei’s removal was ostensibly tied to procedural issues surrounding the ratification of his co-option, Mliswa took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the “unfortunate” manner in which the expulsion was executed.

“This was a simple issue that could have been handled differently and avoided the current drama and conspiracies,” Mliswa posted, describing the abrupt decision as lacking the “measured dignity” that should have accompanied the matter given Tagwirei’s history with the party.

Mliswa hinted that the decision may have been made without the blessing of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, warning that “the premature action taken appears to undermine the President’s authority.”

He also raised concerns about the humiliation of Tagwirei, who was reportedly removed by security forces despite having previously been cleared to attend. “The decision to remove him through security smacks of unwarranted humiliation,” said Mliswa, calling the move “an unfortunate reality of factional divisions within the ruling party, if not personal vendettas.”

The outspoken former legislator drew parallels between Tagwirei’s ouster and political sabotage, suggesting that the vetting process that approved his initial appointment should have been respected. “Resistance at this advanced stage is tantamount to disregarding the will of the electorate,” he said.

Adding to the controversy, Mliswa pointed out Tagwirei’s influential role as a benefactor within the party. “It is no secret that Kuda has played a benefactor role for the party… His expulsion by those he has supported seems either parody or folly,” he added, questioning whether the move was truly about party protocol or motivated by deeper factional agendas.

The remarks by Mliswa come amid growing concerns that internal Zanu PF tensions are beginning to surface publicly, at a time when the party faces little external opposition but remains vulnerable to internal rifts.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...