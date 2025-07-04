Nico Williams Snubs Barcelona Deal…

Sports Correspondent

Barcelona’s hopes of signing Nico Williams have been dealt a massive blow after the Spanish international signed a shock 10-year contract extension with Athletic Club, effectively ending months of transfer speculation.

The 22-year-old winger had been widely tipped to join the Catalan giants this summer, with reports suggesting that personal terms had already been agreed. However, in a dramatic U-turn, Williams committed his long-term future to his boyhood club, putting pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at San Mamés until 2035.

Athletic Club confirmed the news on Friday morning, catching many off guard. The deal also includes a significant increase in his release clause—reportedly more than 50% higher than before—making it even harder for interested clubs to trigger a future move.

Speaking after the announcement, Williams expressed his loyalty to Athletic:

“When it comes to making decisions, the most important thing is to listen to your heart. I am in the place where I want to be, with my people. This is my home. Aupa Athletic!”

The announcement marks the second consecutive year that Barcelona have failed in their bid to land the highly rated winger, and tensions between the two La Liga clubs appear to be growing. Athletic reportedly raised concerns with La Liga over Barcelona’s financial capacity to register new signings, further fuelling the ongoing rivalry.

In a cheeky dig at Barcelona, Athletic Club included the hashtag #AthleticWIN in their official post, celebrating their successful attempt to retain one of Spain’s brightest young talents.

What’s Next for Barcelona?

With the collapse of the Williams deal, new Barcelona manager Hansi Flick will now have to turn his attention elsewhere. Reports suggest the Catalans could shift their focus to Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford or Liverpool’s Luis Díaz as alternative wide attacking options.

For now, Athletic Club celebrate a major victory off the pitch, securing their star man and sending a clear message to Spain’s biggest clubs: they won’t be pushed around.

