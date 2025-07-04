Police Crack US$4 Million EcoBank Heist

Spread the love

By Crime and Court Reporter- Police have made a major breakthrough in Zimbabwe’s most daring cash heist, arresting one of the suspects believed to be behind the sensational US$4.4 million EcoBank robbery that stunned the nation last year.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the arrest on Wednesday, saying the suspect is expected to appear in court this morning. While authorities have kept the finer details of the arrest under wraps, sources close to the investigation say the net is closing in on the rest of the gang.

The robbery, which took place in broad daylight at an EcoBank branch in central Bulawayo last year was executed with military-like precision. A seven-member armed gang reportedly struck as banking staff were transferring large amounts of cash from the branch to a security vehicle. Eyewitnesses described a chaotic but swift operation that unfolded in just 149 seconds.

The robbers, armed and unmasked, overpowered the security personnel and fled with US$4.4 million in cash—vanishing without a trace and leaving banking staff, passers-by, and police baffled. The heist is now widely regarded as the biggest and most audacious cash robbery in Zimbabwe’s history.

Following the incident, a nationwide manhunt was launched, with police deploying specialized units and tracking technologies. Investigations extended across provinces and even into neighbouring countries amid speculation that the gang could be part of a wider regional criminal network.

For months, the case appeared to go cold as the robbers remained elusive, triggering public criticism over the lack of progress in tracking down the culprits. Wednesday’s arrest signals a turning point in the case and has renewed hope that the masterminds behind the dramatic heist will soon be brought to justice.

“The suspect is currently assisting police with investigations, and we expect more arrests soon,” said Inspector Msebele, declining to reveal the identity of the individual for operational reasons.

The development comes amid increasing reports of sophisticated criminal syndicates targeting financial institutions, raising questions about the effectiveness of existing security measures in Zimbabwe’s banking sector.

More details to follow as the story develops.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...