Stampede As Masvingo Preacher Introduces “Bad Luck Remover Potion”

By A Correspondent – A self-styled prophet in Masvingo has triggered a wave of public excitement and concern after launching what he claims is a “bad luck remover potion,” with reports suggesting large crowds are queuing to receive the mysterious liquid, offered free of charge.

Isaac Makomichi, founder of MHD Ministries and an avid Facebook user under the handle “isaacmakomichiofficial,” has gained notoriety for his controversial teachings and unconventional spiritual claims. His social media page promotes ideas centered on male responsibility and marriage fidelity, but it’s his latest “spiritual breakthrough” that’s drawing headlines and skeptics alike.

Makomichi alleges that the potion has changed the lives of many, with several individuals claiming improved fortunes after using it. “I had been cursed with bad luck for years. Nothing worked for me until I went to Prophet Makomichi. Now my life is like milk and honey,” said one follower, Esau, who swears by the potion’s power.

However, such testimonials raise eyebrows. Critics argue that Makomichi is capitalizing on desperation and hardship, offering unproven remedies to a struggling population. There is no scientific or theological basis for his claims, yet the preacher maintains that unseen spiritual forces are to blame for people’s misfortunes.

“People work hard, but bad luck holds them back. Some marriages are ruined not by people, but by bad luck. And bad luck can be removed,” Makomichi asserted in a recent post.

Religious leaders and social commentators have expressed concern over the growing influence of such figures, warning that these types of “miracle solutions” often exploit the emotional and economic vulnerability of believers. As the crowds continue to grow outside his ministry, the debate over Makomichi’s practices—and the true nature of his potion—is unlikely to go away anytime soon.

https://www.facebook.com/isaacmakomichiofficial

