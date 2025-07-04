Sydney Gata’s Death Exposes Nepotism In Mnangagwa Administration

Spread the love

By A Correspondent – ZESA Holdings Executive Chairman, Dr. Sydney Zukuzo Gata, has died, Vemuganga Community Radio Station reported on Friday.

The broadcaster described Dr. Gata’s passing as a significant loss to both the Chipinge community and the nation at large.

“Tineurombo ngekurashikirwa ndibaba Sydney Zukuzo Gata,” the station said. “Baba Gata aenda asi mishando yaakabata inoita kuti tirambe teiakarakadza mukuwo weshe ngemishando yaakabata Chipinge, nenyika yeshe.”

(“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Baba Sydney Zukuzo Gata. He is gone, but the legacy of his work continues to guide us in Chipinge and across the nation.”)

Dr. Gata, who led ZESA Holdings during a critical time in Zimbabwe’s energy sector, was known for his long-standing presence in the power utility. He was married to Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Angeline Gata, who is also the Member of Parliament for Mutema-Musikavanhu.

Community members and professional peers described him as a tireless public servant whose leadership left a mark on the country’s electricity infrastructure and energy policy.

“Baba Gata’s passing is not only a loss to his family but also to the energy sector and the people of Chipinge, whom he served with unwavering commitment,” said one local official.

While funeral arrangements and the cause of death are yet to be confirmed, tributes continue to pour in from across the political divide.

However, Dr. Gata’s death has also reignited allegations of nepotism involving President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Government sources allege that Molly Mayahle, believed to be Mnangagwa’s second wife, is the biological sister of Angeline Gata—making Sydney Gata the President’s brother-in-law by marriage.

This familial connection has long fuelled claims that Dr. Gata’s reappointment as Executive Chairman of ZESA was not based purely on merit. Despite controversies surrounding his leadership, including previous suspensions over alleged mismanagement, Gata was reinstated—reportedly on Mnangagwa’s direct orders.

Critics have pointed to Gata’s tenure as a clear example of nepotism within Mnangagwa’s administration, where family ties and loyalty are perceived to trump competence and accountability.

“Gata’s position at ZESA was never just about electricity—it was about political power and protection,” said a Harare-based political analyst. “His continued influence, despite serious questions around his management, exposes the deep-rooted nepotism in the current administration.”

As Zimbabwe mourns one of its most controversial yet influential state executives, the spotlight also turns once again to Mnangagwa’s inner circle and the growing perception that public institutions remain captured by personal and political networks.

Further details regarding memorial events are expected in the coming days.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...