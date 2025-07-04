What would you do if your empty bank account suddenly showed a jaw-dropping US$3,000?

Bank Error Lands Victoria Falls Bartender in Hot Water After US$3,000 Windfall Turns into Criminal Charge

Victoria Falls – July 4, 2025

For 26-year-old Sandile Moyo, a bartender in the resort town of Victoria Falls, it was a no-brainer — spend big and fast. But her dream run quickly spiraled into a legal nightmare after what seemed like a miracle turned out to be a costly banking blunder.

Moyo has been convicted of theft after she withdrew US$916.25 from a bank account that didn’t belong to her, following a system error at the CABS Victoria Falls branch that mistakenly linked her new bank card to a corporate account belonging to Aspire Surveillance Security (PVT) Ltd.

According to prosecutor Audrey Mukanganya, Moyo opened two bank accounts on May 28, 2025, and collected her card on June 9. It was then that the error occurred, placing her in control of an account loaded with over US$3,200.

“Between June 9 and 18, Moyo made multiple withdrawals totaling US$916.25, fully knowing the money was not hers,” Mukanganya told the court.

She spent the money in a lavish spending spree, painting the town red with no regard for the consequences. However, the CABS system soon flagged the anomaly, and Moyo was swiftly arrested.

None of the funds were recovered.

Magistrate Linda Dzvene sentenced Moyo to nine months behind bars. However, in a move that offered her a final lifeline, four months were suspended on condition of good behavior, while the remaining five will be set aside if she repays the full amount to the bank.

The court made it clear — pay up or face prison.

As of now, Moyo’s fate hangs in the balance. If she fails to refund the stolen cash, the bartender will be forced to swap bar counters for prison bars.

