Woman Ordered to Pay Maintenance to Ex-Husband

Harare – July 4, 2025

By A Correspondent | A woman has been ordered by the Harare Civil Court to pay monthly maintenance to her ex-husband—marking a groundbreaking shift in traditional gender dynamics in the country’s family law.

Memory Mawarire, a school teacher, has been directed to pay US$60 per month to her former husband, Innocent Ndingani, a police officer, beginning this month. She will also be responsible for contributing to the school fees of their two children, who remain in Ndingani’s custody.

The couple was married for 14 years, from 2009 until their separation in 2023. Ndingani told the court that despite being granted custody of the children, Mawarire had neglected her financial responsibilities as a parent.

“She is not helping me to feed the children or pay their school fees,” he said in his application. “Despite the court granting her custody, she gave me the children and has since distanced herself from their daily needs.”

In response, Mawarire defended her position, insisting she remained an active mother by visiting every weekend and claiming she had bought the children’s school uniforms. She painted her ex-husband as an idle and irresponsible man.

“I have been to court several times because of this man’s character. He is one of the laziest men under the sun, always expecting to be taken care of by his wife,” said Mawarire. “Three of my housemaids left because of him, and I bought 80 percent of the building materials for our house during our marriage.”

The landmark ruling underscores a shifting tide in gender roles and family obligations in Zimbabwe, where traditionally men are the ones mandated to pay spousal or child maintenance.

Legal experts say the decision reflects a growing recognition of financial fairness irrespective of gender. “The court looked at the best interests of the children and the financial capacity of both parties,” said one family law specialist. “This could set a precedent for future cases.”

The ruling has already sparked widespread debate on social media and among legal circles, with many hailing it as a step toward equality in domestic responsibility.

