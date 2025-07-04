ZIFA Cracks the Whip: Three Referees Suspended Over Poor Officiating

Sports Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced disciplinary action against three match officials following substandard performances during recent Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures.

In a statement released on Wednesday, ZIFA said the suspensions were part of its commitment to enforcing professionalism, integrity, and high standards of officiating. The sanctions were issued in accordance with paragraph 21 of the Referees Code of Conduct after thorough assessments by match commissioners.

Officials Suspended:

Referee Lloyd Mapanje

Mapanje has been suspended from matchday 17 to matchday 20. His performance during the Dynamos vs Yadah clash at Rufaro Stadium on 19 June 2025 was deemed below the expected standard by the Match Commissioner. Referee Grace Gimo

Gimo has been barred from officiating from matchday 16 to matchday 19. The decision follows her performance during the Green Fuel vs TelOne encounter at Green Fuel Arena on 14 June 2025, which fell short of acceptable refereeing standards. Assistant Referee Claris Simango

Simango has also been suspended from matchday 17 to matchday 20. Like Mapanje, her officiating during the Dynamos vs Yadah match on 19 June 2025 was criticized for not meeting required levels.

ZIFA stressed the importance of match officials in safeguarding the credibility of the game, adding that referees must consistently demonstrate fairness, competence, and professionalism on the field.

“ZIFA remains committed to ensuring accountability while also supporting referee development through training, evaluation, and mentorship programs,” the association said.

The move has been welcomed by some quarters of the football fraternity who have recently expressed concern over inconsistent officiating in the local league.

