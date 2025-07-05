2008 Zanu PF Attack Victim Dies After 17 Years of Suffering

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Takaendesa Chisese, a Gutu man who was left mentally unstable after a brutal 2008 political attack by over 200 Zanu PF youths, has died — bringing to a close a long and painful chapter of suffering and neglect.

Chisese, once known as a hardworking and devoted family man, never recovered after the violent invasion of his home at the height of Zimbabwe’s post-election turmoil.

Neighbours say he lived the remainder of his life in torment, unable to work or support his family.

“He was never the same after that day,” said one neighbour, speaking on condition of anonymity. “They beat him so badly, and from then on, he was just lost. He would roam aimlessly, barely speaking. It was heartbreaking to watch.”

Another resident described his decline as a symbol of Zimbabwe’s unresolved trauma:

“Chisese’s life became a symbol of black-on-black suppression. We saw how politics destroyed not just his body, but his mind and dignity.”

Chisese died last night after 17 years of severe mental illness and poor health. Despite having once provided for his family and ensured his children went to school, he died a pauper.

He will be buried at Muwandi Village near Gonye Township in Gutu, with locals expressing concern over the dire state of his funeral arrangements.

“Even finding food for mourners will be a struggle,” one villager admitted.

Chisese’s death has rekindled painful memories in the community — a stark reminder of the silent, long-term casualties of political violence in Zimbabwe.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...