Bosso Hit By Secret Payments

Highlanders FC Rocked by Corruption Scandal, Secret Payments, and Bitter Infighting

Bulawayo – One of Zimbabwe’s most storied football clubs, Highlanders FC, is in deep crisis, rocked by a wave of explosive corruption allegations, secret payouts, shady contracts, and internal warfare threatening to tear the institution apart ahead of its centenary in 2026.

Leaked information from insiders within the Bosso corridors paints a grim picture of a club haemorrhaging money and credibility, with top executive members accused of dipping into the till for personal gain—despite growing debts, unpaid bonuses, and players still owed signing fees.

“There is no executive resolution backing those payouts,” revealed a source familiar with the internal strife. “Only the treasurer is supposed to be paid after home games because they work with the Premier Soccer League on financial reconciliations. But somehow, others helped themselves—each pocketing US$80 per match.”

Even more damning, one executive member is alleged to have personally pocketed nearly US$3,000 in undocumented allowances over the past year—without any resolution or supporting paperwork.

“These guys campaign claiming they want to serve Highlanders, but it’s all about the money,” the source fumed. “The paper trail shows food and accommodation allowances paid out for the whole of 2024 with nothing to back it up. That’s why the auditors keep rejecting Bosso’s books.”

Conflict of Interest and Secret Deals

In what insiders describe as a “textbook conflict of interest,” one executive is accused of running a parallel business benefiting from club funds.

“He referred players to his own company for medical procedures and got paid thousands. Meanwhile, Division One coach Melusi Sibanda is still owed his winning bonuses, and players are waiting on signing-on fees. Yet someone in the executive got paid first—how does that make sense?”

The financial mismanagement doesn’t end there. A mysterious player was reportedly signed on a golden deal—including a signing-on fee and a residential stand—despite never making a first-team appearance. The player’s salary reportedly dwarfed those of regular first-team stars.

“Kaindu didn’t even know about the player’s deal. Someone in the office did that in secret. It’s not the player’s fault—it’s pure chaos. There’s even a player with two contracts, and now the club is stuck with a legal and financial mess,” another source confirmed.

CEO Row and Staff Reshuffles

Tensions have reached boiling point over the recruitment of a new CEO. A preferred candidate has been identified, but some officials are allegedly blocking the move, claiming his salary demands are “too high.”

Meanwhile, Chairperson Kenneth Mhlophe has announced a dramatic reshuffle: embattled finance officer Sihlalisiwe Mkandla is being moved to the clubhouse bar pending disciplinary proceedings. Mkandla, previously suspended, was reinstated by court order—adding more legal fire to the inferno already burning at Bosso.

Wicknell’s Windfall Arrives

In a rare moment of financial light, Mhlophe confirmed that Highlanders had received the first tranche of a promised US$1 million donation from controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Here’s how the initial US$250,000 has been allocated:

US$109,000 – Clubhouse durawall construction

US$50,000 – Signing new players

US$57,000 – Clearing outstanding wages

US$29,000 – Settling the kit supplier debt

Yet even with this cash injection, concerns remain over financial discipline and transparency. Critics fear the money may vanish into the same black hole where previous funds disappeared.

Centenary Chaos

As the club approaches its 100-year anniversary in 2026, insiders say there is no official plan or strategy to mark the historic milestone.

“Can you believe that? One hundred years and not even a draft plan. Bosso deserves better. This club should be planning a global celebration—yet all we see is greed, secrecy, and infighting,” one official lamented.

What’s Next?

With allegations mounting and morale plummeting, calls are growing louder for a full independent audit and urgent reforms within the Bosso executive.

“Highlanders FC belongs to the people. This corruption must end,” a fan representative declared.

As the club’s loyal supporters look on in shock, the question remains: Can Bosso survive its own leaders?

