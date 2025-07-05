Defense Challenges Former RBZ Governor’s Evidence in Company Grab Trial, Insists Age Is Taking Toll on Him

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Former RBZ governor Gideon Gono yesterday struggled to provide evidence against a Harare couple accused of grabbing his company, telling the court he tends to forget other events due to his age.

Clark Makoni and his wife Beverly Ndonda Makoni are facing fraud charges amounting to over US$100,000 after they allegedly grabbed his Valley Lodge in Manicaland, having forged documents.

They are appearing before Magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

They are represented by Admire Rubaya.

Rubaya argued that there is no strong case, suggesting the charges are baseless and politically motivated.

Rubaya argued that Gono is not the rightful owner of Valley Lodge, the company at the center of the dispute.

He said Gono’s reliability as a witness is questionable, citing his inability to recall key dates and details due to age.

Gono admitted under oath that he could not remember when the alleged agreement with the accused took place, stating only that it was sometime in 2017.

It was the defense’s argument that Gono has not completed the financial obligations required to claim ownership, undermining his legal standing in the matter.

Rubaya argued that the accused were managing Valley Lodge with Gono’s knowledge and consent, submitting profits to him as part of a mutual understanding.

“This arrangement was never formalized in a way that would support criminal charges,” Rubaya argued.

The defense pointed out that Gono failed to present any audio, video, or written evidence—such as WhatsApp messages—that could substantiate his allegations.

Gono also admitted he was not present at the meeting in Mutare where key decisions were allegedly made, making his testimony on those events inadmissible.

“Court records confirmed that the directorship of Valley Lodge remains unchanged, with the original owners, the Omars, still listed as directors,” the defense submitted, with Gono confirming the position.

The defense also highlighted that Gono could not name any witnesses to the alleged negotiations and had previously indicated a willingness to withdraw the charges, suggesting personal motives rather than legal merit.

Gono, whilst on the stand, read the document signed by him which identified Clark Makoni as the managing director of Valley Lodge operations, and Beverly as the financial director.

“The case is an attempt by Gono to extort money from the couple, leveraging his political connections,” Rubaya submitted.

The State alleges that the couple forged a CR14 form to appoint themselves as directors and accessed company funds. The defense maintains that no credible evidence has been presented to support these claims.

The alleged financial prejudice of ZW$137,736,500 remains unsubstantiated.

As the trial continues, the defense has successfully shifted the spotlight onto the inconsistencies in Gono’s testimony and the lack of concrete evidence, raising serious questions about the legitimacy of the charges.

The matter was postponed to July 11 for trial continuation.-ZimEye

