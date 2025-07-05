Fluminense Edge Al Hilal 2-1, Advance to FIFA Club World Cup Semifinals

Sports Correspondent

In a thrilling quarterfinal match at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Fluminense secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Al Hilal at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

This win marks a significant milestone for the Brazilian side, as they become the first team to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

The match began with a moment of brilliance from Matheus Martinelli, who scored a precise strike in the 40th minute to give Fluminense a well-deserved 1-0 halftime lead.

Al Hilal responded quickly in the second half, with Marcos Leonardo capitalizing on a defensive lapse to level the score in the 51st minute.

However, the decisive moment came in the 70th minute when substitute Hércules delivered a composed finish to restore Fluminense’s lead. The Brazilian side held firm in the closing stages, repelling Al Hilal’s attempts to equalize and securing a vital 2-1 win.

With this victory, Fluminense now awaits the winner of the Chelsea vs Palmeiras clash in the semifinals, which promises to be a thrilling showdown. The Brazilian side’s resilience and tactical prowess have earned them a spot in the next round, and they will look to continue their fairy-tale run in the tournament .

