Harare Man Sells Human Foetus As Beef

By A Correspondent

A 19-year-old man is in police custody after he allegedly tried to sell a human foetus in Harare’s city centre, falsely claiming it was beef.

According to a statement by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the suspect, identified as Stelly Marecha, was apprehended on Thursday, 4 July 2025, at the intersection of Mbuya Nehanda and Albion Streets.

Police reports indicate that Marecha found the foetus discarded in a black plastic bag inside a rubbish bin. Instead of reporting the discovery, he attempted to sell it to a 27-year-old passerby.

However, the potential buyer grew suspicious of the package and immediately contacted authorities. Marecha was promptly arrested and is now facing charges related to the violation of a human corpse.

Police have opened an investigation to establish the origin of the foetus and are urging members of the public with any relevant information to come forward.

