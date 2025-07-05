I Am Better Than Geza, Claims Tshabangu

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Controversial Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) self-imposed Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu has stirred outrage after launching a brazen attack on war veteran and outspoken government critic Blessed Geza, claiming he is more effective in challenging the Emmerson Mnangagwa regime.

Tshabangu, widely viewed as a Zanu PF proxy used to destabilize the opposition, made the comments in a statement on Thursday that many critics have slammed as both disrespectful and delusional.

“This old man [Geza] is useless. As opposition in Zimbabwe, we will make sure that we remove Zanu and its useless people from power,” Tshabangu said.

The statement has drawn a swift backlash, especially given that Geza — unlike Tshabangu — has consistently challenged the Mnangagwa administration without being linked to any suspicious political maneuvering. Notably, Geza is credited with frustrating the controversial “Mnangagwa 2030” presidential ambition campaign, a feat Tshabangu has never come close to achieving.

Political analysts and CCC supporters have dismissed Tshabangu’s remarks as the desperate rhetoric of a man propped up by Zanu PF to weaken the opposition from within.

“Anyone who believes Tshabangu represents real opposition is either naïve or complicit. The man has been front and center in recalling elected MPs to give Zanu PF an edge — and now he dares insult a real patriot like Geza,” said one online user.

Observers say Tshabangu’s public statements often mirror Zanu PF talking points, leading many to question his credibility and allegiance.

Despite the backlash, Tshabangu has doubled down on his claims, positioning himself as a key figure in what he calls the “real opposition,” even as his actions continue to undermine the democratic movement in Zimbabwe.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...