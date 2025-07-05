Leaked Tagwirei Car Letter

🔴 BREAKING: ZANU PF Orders Sanitisation of Tagwirei Vehicle Donations After Central Committee Fallout

By ZimEye Investigations | 5 July 2025

ZANU PF has launched a sweeping “regularisation exercise” targeting motor vehicles donated in the name of the party — a move widely seen as an attempt to sanitise controversial vehicle donations by tender mogul Kuda Tagwirei, following his humiliating ejection from the Central Committee nomination process last week.





A memorandum dated 3 July 2025, signed by Secretary General Obert Mpofu and stamped at ZANU PF Headquarters, instructs all party organs to begin the process of registering and regularising vehicles donated to the party, either to individuals or structures, particularly those not validated by senior officials.

📝 The memo states:

“The ZANU PF Party is embarking on an exercise to regularise the use and registration of motor vehicles donated in the name of the Party to either individuals or associations.”

This development follows exclusive reporting by ZimEye revealing that Tagwirei had attempted to bribe his way into the Central Committee by donating vehicles to party officials ahead of the crucial meeting on 3 July. The donations were abruptly blocked after Vice President Constantino Chiwenga intervened, leading to a closed-door confrontation with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

❗ An analyst told ZimEye:

“This is damage control. These vehicles were already handed out, but now the party is scrambling to legitimise them retroactively to avoid a bigger scandal.”

🛑 Party Now Cracking Down on Unsanctioned Asset Infiltration

The memo cites Section 76 of the ZANU PF Constitution, warning that donations made without validation from the Secretary General, Treasurer General, or National Secretary for Transport will now be subject to seizure or re-registration.

Party members have until 31 July 2025 to surrender such vehicles for vetting.

🛑 The second page warns:

“Motor vehicles bearing ZANU PF insignia, name, flag or symbols without express authority from the Party” must be surrendered for regularisation.

🎯 Chiwenga’s Reform Push Gains Ground

The directive is widely interpreted as a purge of Tagwirei’s influence, coinciding with Chiwenga’s “Zvigananda” anti-corruption doctrine. Tagwirei, a known financier of Mnangagwa’s campaigns, has faced growing resistance within the party over attempts to bypass internal procedures.

A senior party official told ZimEye:

“We are no longer in 2018. The party is now under strict discipline. No one can use money to buy their way into power anymore — not even Tagwirei.”

⚠️ What This Means

• Tagwirei’s vehicle gifts are under review.

• Mnangagwa’s authority is again undermined by internal backlash.

• The ZANU PF leadership is signalling a crackdown on illicit influence.

• The car donation saga exposes deep fractures in the ruling elite.

This is a developing story.

