Mnangagwa Caught on Camera Grovelling to Mystery Woman at ZESA Gata’s Funeral

Harare | 5 July 2025

By Farai Hove | ZimEye | President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been caught in a moment of surprising intimacy at the funeral of ZESA Holdings Chairman, Engineer Sydney Gata — caught on camera tenderly clasping hands with an unidentified woman.

The images, which have gone viral across social media, were captured at the late energy czar’s family home, where high-ranking officials gathered to pay their respects. What has shocked observers, however, is not the presence of the head of state, but a revealing image showing Mnangagwa seated on a cream sofa, his hand intertwined with that of a mysterious woman in white.

In a scene that could easily be mistaken for a private engagement rather than a solemn state event, Mnangagwa appears seated in deep focus, holding the woman’s hand for an extended moment — prompting speculation, raised eyebrows, and a flurry of commentary online.

Another photo moments later shows the same woman standing and emotionally engaging with Mnangagwa’s top ally, businessman Kuda Tagwirei, with other mourners seated silently in the background.

The identity of the woman remains unknown, but the grip and body language displayed have stirred speculation of a more personal connection, as social media users dissect every frame of the scene.

One comment under the post on Facebook summed up the mood:

“Haa ndosaka muchinzi ZimEye, muneziso rinoona zveshuwa,” wrote Garry Tamangani — praising the publication for its sharp-eyed scrutiny.

Another added, “ZimEye utori right. Watching every move and step,” echoing the public’s fascination with the scene.

Analysts say the moment may carry deeper political undercurrents given the tensions within ZANU PF and ongoing questions around Mnangagwa’s inner circle.

While no official comment has been made by the Office of the President, sources close to State House have remained tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying any significance to the visual.

The late Sydney Gata, who passed away on Thursday, was Mnangagwa’s brother-in-law and one of the most powerful figures in the energy sector. His funeral has now unexpectedly become the stage for a national mystery — who is the woman whose hand Mnangagwa held, and why?

Mnangagwa was reachedfor comment.

ZimEye will continue tracking developments.

