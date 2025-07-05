Tagwirei Co-option, Mnangagwa In Panic Meetings

By A Correspondent – President Emmerson Mnangagwa was forced into a flurry of internal meetings last week after the controversial co-option of his close ally, businessman Kuda Tagwirei, into Zanu PF’s Central Committee sparked internal dissent and unrest within the ruling party.

Tagwirei’s elevation, orchestrated by Mnangagwa loyalists pushing the President’s Vision 2030 agenda, bypassed the normal endorsement process by the Politburo—Zanu PF’s highest decision-making body.

Sources said the move was never formally approved, igniting quiet revolt among senior officials who view Tagwirei’s influence as emblematic of cronyism and elite capture within the party.

Tagwirei, known for his controversial control over key economic sectors through opaque deals, has long been accused of benefiting from preferential access to state contracts and financial support under Mnangagwa’s rule.

His appointment intothe Central Committee—a powerful organ that shapes party policy outside Congress—has raised alarm even among some in the President’s inner circle, who fear further erosion of Zanu PF’s institutional integrity.

In response, Mnangagwa convened a series of emergency meetings, including Thursday’s Central Committee session and Friday’s National Consultative Assembly, seeking to contain the fallout.

During his address, the President emphasised discipline, unity, and development, steering clear of directly referencing Tagwirei’s appointment.

However, sources revealed that behind closed doors, Mnangagwa met with Vice Presidents Chiwenga and Mohadi, and party Chair Oppah Muchinguri to address factional concerns.

Observers say the meetings aimed to stabilise party structures ahead of the 2025 People’s Conference and maintain a façade of cohesion as internal tensions over succession and elite patronage simmer.

Tagwirei’s fast-tracked elevation reflects the deepening entrenchment of Mnangagwa’s loyalists—and the intensifying struggle over control of Zanu PF as 2030 draws closer.

Zanu PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa who is also opposed to Tagwirei’s elevation could not be reached for comment.

