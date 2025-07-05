Tagwirei Unstoppable, Claims Killer Zivhu

By A Correspondent

Controversial Zanu PF politician Killer Zivhu has declared that business mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei is an unstoppable force in Zimbabwean politics, despite internal resistance within the ruling party.

Tagwirei’s bid to join the Zanu PF Central Committee was reportedly blocked by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, amid concerns over the businessman’s growing influence.

Sources within the party suggest that Tagwirei’s political rise has created visible tensions at the top.

But Zivhu, never one to shy away from controversy, came out swinging in defence of Tagwirei on Thursday.

“This guy is UNSTOPPABLE! Many rely on his mercy, and he’s a proven goal-getter,” Zivhu wrote. “No one, not even Chivayo, can stop his mission. He can mobilize 3/4 of the country in 72 hours. We can criticize him all night, but at dawn, we’ll still face reality.”

Zivhu’s comments have reignited debate over Tagwirei’s role in both politics and the economy, with critics warning that his unchecked influence signals the deep entanglement of business and political power in Zimbabwe.

Despite growing factional tensions, Zivhu’s statement signals that Tagwirei still commands significant loyalty within the party’s ranks.

