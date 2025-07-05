Themba Gorimbo Refuses To Be Silenced By Zanu PF Hardliners

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo has vowed not to be silenced by hardliners within Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party, declaring that he will continue using his platform to speak out on the plight of ordinary Zimbabweans.

“I love Zimbabwe. Ever since I started my career, I’ve always fought for something bigger than myself — to make history for Zimbabwe or simply to make people back home proud,” Gorimbo said. “I’ve always carried Zimbabwe on my shoulders.”

Despite his patriotism, Gorimbo said he cannot ignore the ongoing suffering of fellow citizens, both at home and abroad.

“Many Zimbabweans can’t return home because of numerous issues — lack of money, limited job opportunities, a collapsing education system, under-equipped hospitals, and a severe shortage of medical staff,” he explained.

Gorimbo revealed that he has received threats and been told to remain silent about the country’s challenges.

“I’ve had people tell me not to speak up. I’ve even received threats. But when I look at some of these people, I see why Zimbabweans are suffering. Sadly, 99% of those doing well in Zimbabwe are either complicit in or benefiting from the suffering of the majority — whether at home or abroad.”

“I’m not perfect, but I have a conscience,” he added. “I stand for people. Whether it works out or not, I will use my platform to speak out. Think what you want about me — I’m doing this because I believe it’s the right thing to do.”

He concluded with a message of hope: “Our callings are different, and so are our platforms. I just hope for a better Zimbabwe.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...