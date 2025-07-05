Tshabangu Demands Dialogue With Advocate Nelson Chamisa

By Tinashe Sambiri

Embattled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu, whose political credibility continues to spiral amid accusations of being a Zanu PF enabler, has made a public plea for dialogue with the party’s former leader, Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

Tshabangu, whose role in recalling elected CCC MPs helped tilt power in favour of Zanu PF, is now calling for unity talks — a move many see as a desperate attempt to revive his shattered image.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Tshabangu said:

“Without a clear plan and roadmap, ambiguity won’t take us anywhere. As Zimbabwe’s opposition, our solution lies in dialogue — sitting at a round table to discuss differences and unite with one voice.

Anything less is a waste of time as we’ll still find it difficult to beat Zanu PF.”

The irony of Tshabangu’s call for dialogue has not gone unnoticed. Many within the opposition and civil society believe Tshabangu is responsible for sowing division within the CCC at the behest of Zanu PF interests. His unilateral recalls of MPs and councillors created instability within the opposition and have left many questioning whether he is truly committed to democratic change.

Advocate Nelson Chamisa, who stepped away from CCC after Zanu PF allegedly hijacked its structures, has shown no interest in entertaining Tshabangu’s overtures.

“We are not under pressure to negotiate with anyone. They say they are in charge, let them lead,” Chamisa’s aide said yesterday, dismissing Tshabangu’s calls as political noise.

Analysts say Tshabangu’s latest move is a clear sign he is politically cornered, with his influence waning and public trust all but eroded. Calls for Chamisa to return and reconstitute a new, independent movement have been growing louder, leaving Tshabangu isolated within a fractured opposition.

While Tshabangu insists on dialogue as a path forward, many Zimbabweans continue to view him as a symbol of betrayal — a man whose actions handed Zanu PF the upper hand and weakened the prospects of genuine opposition unity.

