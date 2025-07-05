Will Zim Eradicate HIV/AIDS By 2030?

Zimbabwe has reiterated its commitment to ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, with the National AIDS Council (NAC) doubling down on efforts to sustain life-saving HIV programmes despite shifting international donor landscapes.

Speaking during the third Annual General Meeting of the NAC held yesterday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Aspect Maunganidze—represented by Chief Director Dr Stephen Banda—praised NAC’s leadership role in the national HIV response.

“NAC is our coordinating body for the HIV and AIDS response and plays a pivotal role in the execution of programmes addressing the needs of people under the Ministry of Health and Child Care,” Dr Banda said. “Their mandate has empowered them to provide strategic direction, leadership and coordination of the national response to HIV and AIDS, resulting in a notable reduction in the overall burden of the disease.”

Zimbabwe has already surpassed the UNAIDS 2025 global HIV targets, which aim for 95% of people living with HIV to know their status, 95% of those diagnosed to be on treatment, and 95% of those on treatment to achieve viral suppression.

Dr Maunganidze added that the HIV response had broadened to include other health conditions:

“They have also swiftly integrated non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like cancer, diabetes and hypertension into their agenda, allocating significant resources to these interventions.”

The Permanent Secretary also confirmed that Zimbabwe will receive US$508 million under the current Global Fund GC7 cycle—funding he described as a vote of confidence in the country’s capacity to deliver high-quality HIV programmes.

NAC board chairperson, Mrs Nester Mukwehwa, reaffirmed the Council’s unwavering commitment to achieving the 2030 goal.

“Our focus remains on ensuring that people living with HIV continue to receive life-saving treatment and support without disruptions,” she said. “We are also working towards sustaining our 95-95-95 targets and pushing beyond. The top priorities for NAC are to endeavour to achieve our target of ending HIV and AIDS by 2030.”

Acknowledging the decline in donor funding—particularly following cuts triggered by policy changes under the Trump administration—Mrs Mukwehwa said NAC had taken proactive steps to maintain momentum.

“One of the key adjustments has been the reintegration of skilled personnel who were previously supported under partners. “We have made the decision as a board to absorb these staff into the NAC structure and payroll so that we retain critical expertise.”

She also highlighted the strength of Zimbabwe’s domestic financing model, including the AIDS Levy and continued government budget allocations, which have helped cushion the impact of donor volatility.

“These home-grown solutions have fortified the country’s ability to maintain momentum in its HIV response,” she said.

As 2030 approaches, Zimbabwe’s progress offers cautious optimism—but sustained focus, funding, and political will remain essential for the country to cross the finish line in its fight against HIV and AIDS.

