ZDF Has Illegally Seized Our Ancestral Land

Gutsa Village

Gutsa Village Ward 16

Headman Msonza

Chief Chikwaka

Goromonzi

Air Marshal Jacob Nzvede

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the recent aquisition of our ancestral land by the Air Force of Zimbabwe located in Goromonzi District under Chief Chikwaka Headman Msonza ward 16, without any prior notice or formal procedures. As the rightful owners of this land, we are shocked and distressed by this sudden development.

The land in question has been in our hands for generations and generations we have all the necessary documents to prove our ownership. We are not aware of any legitimate reason or justification for the air force’s intention to take over our land. We believe that this action would not only be unjust but also cause significant hardship and disruption to our lives.

We urge you to reconsider this decision and follow the proper legal procedures for acquiring land, including providing adequate notice and compensation to the villagers We are willing to cooperate and engage in stakeholders meetings and discussions to find a mutually benefiting solution.

We request that you provide us with the following information:

The purpose of taking our land The legal basis for this action The compensation or alternative arrangements being offered.The Army staying on site have been cutting fences without notice and stealing the fence as well.The fence is disappearing overnight. We wonder if this is happening in Zimbabwe or elsewhere.

We would appreciate it if you could look into this matter urgently and take necessary steps to resolve this issue amicably.Also consider our aged pupils, vulnerable families our forefathers graves and even our children who are going to school as we speak. Please feel free to contact us for any further information.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

Gutsa Village Head

F.G.Ngoshi

Con> 0771 960 836/0773 617 696

