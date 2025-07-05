Zim Men Now Shunning Marriage Due to Economic Hardships, Survey Reveals

By A Correspondent

A growing number of Zimbabwean men are choosing to remain unmarried, with many citing harsh economic conditions and shifting societal expectations as major deterrents, according to the latest 2025 Zimbabwe Demographic and Health Survey (ZDHS).

The survey — conducted by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Child Care — revealed that 45 percent of eligible men in Zimbabwe have never been married, reflecting the effects of deepening financial strain and changing cultural attitudes toward marriage.

The ZDHS indicated that most young men feel overwhelmed by the pressure to meet traditional expectations of being providers, especially in a context marked by high unemployment and unstable incomes. In such conditions, many now view marriage as an economic burden.

The survey also found that traditional gender roles are increasingly being challenged by a society where women are becoming more financially independent and empowered. This shift has added to the complexity of modern relationships, particularly among urban youth.

One observer said, “How do I get married when I can barely afford rent or groceries? Marriage these days is a luxury.”

The data was collected against a backdrop of rising poverty, persistent inflation, and a stagnant job market — conditions that have left many Zimbabwean youths uncertain about the future.

The survey further indicated that Western influences, especially through digital media platforms, are reshaping how marriage is perceived. It is now more commonly viewed as a lifestyle choice rather than a necessary rite of passage.

As Zimbabwe continues to grapple with economic uncertainty, the ZDHS suggests that the traditional family unit is facing a steady transformation, with marriage no longer holding the same social urgency or appeal among men as it once did.

