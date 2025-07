Geza To Make Another Address Tonight

Liberation war veteran Blessed Geza has announced that he will address the nation tonight. Instead of his usual 2030hours, tonight’s address will take place at 2130hours. Geza, a vocal critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been consistently calling for his immediate resignation while rejecting the administration’s Vision 2030 agenda. https://x.com/BlessedGeza/status/1941819337334997261?t=AxGIdiG3s1PXMMrVlR4snQ&s=19