Harare Man Arrested for Suspected Ritual Murder of 10-Year-Old Boy

By A Correspondent| Police have arrested a Harare man in connection with the brutal killing of a 10-year-old boy in what authorities suspect could be a ritual murder.

In a statement released Saturday, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest of Kudzanayi Tapiwa Mukura, a neighbour to the boy’s family in Eastview Phase 14, Harare. The horrific incident occurred in the early hours of July 6, 2025.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim had been left in Mukura’s care by his mother, who travelled to Goromonzi on July 5 to attend a memorial service. It is alleged that while under the suspect’s custody, the boy was stabbed once in the chest before his private parts were mutilated.

Although police say the motive behind the killing is still under investigation, the manner in which the crime was committed has raised strong suspicions of ritual intent.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Kudzanayi Tapiwa Mukura in connection with a murder case that occurred this morning in Eastview Phase 14,” police said. “The victim was left in the custody of the suspect, who is the family’s neighbour. He allegedly stabbed the victim and mutilated his private parts. The motive is not yet known.”

