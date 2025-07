Hwende Tries To Intoxicate Job Sikhala With Another Mandela Accent

Spread the love

Dear Editor.



I am shocked that Charlton Hwende is this year once again trying to trick Job Sikhala into another Nelson Mandela stupor. What’s Sikhala’s response to all this hu-Hwende hwaHwende?



Chesters Masawi.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...