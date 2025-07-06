JUST IN: US$4.4 Million Bulawayo Ecobank Heist Robbers Nabbed in SA

By Crime and Courts Reporter-Police have announced the arrest of two suspects in South Africa believed to be behind the brazen US$4.4 million Ecobank armed robbery that shocked Zimbabwe in 2024.

In a statement issued on 6 July 2025, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the capture of Abraham Temayi Vumbunu and Elijah Temayi Vumbunu, who were arrested on 5 July 2025 in South Africa.

The pair are alleged to be part of a larger criminal syndicate behind the daring daylight heist.

Legal proceedings are now underway to secure their extradition to Zimbabwe to face prosecution.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is still pursuing the arrest of other suspects who are linked to this case,” said Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Police reiterated their commitment to pursuing all individuals involved in the heist, particularly those who have fled to neighbouring countries.

Authorities vowed to ensure justice is served without fear or favour.

The ZRP also urged the media to exercise caution and patience as investigations continue and new leads emerge.

The robbery, executed with military-like precision, took place at an Ecobank branch in central Bulawayo on 3 October 2024.

A heavily armed seven-member gang reportedly struck as banking staff were transferring large sums of cash to a security vehicle.

In just 149 seconds, the robbers overpowered security personnel and fled with US$4.4 million in cash—leaving chaos, panic, and unanswered questions in their wake.

The incident sparked a nationwide manhunt, with police deploying specialized units and surveillance tools.

Investigations expanded beyond borders, amid fears the gang may be part of a regional criminal network.

For months, the trail had gone cold—until now. Further updates are expected as the high-profile case unfolds.

