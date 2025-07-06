Make Ideological Training At Chitepo School Compulsory – Varakashi

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF’s digital loyalists, the Varakashi4ED, have come out strongly in defence of the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, describing it as essential to Zimbabwe’s future and calling for its expansion across all political divides.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Varakashi labelled the school not just an ideological training centre, but the cornerstone of national consciousness and sovereignty.

“The Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology is more than just an institution — it is Zimbabwe’s only true hope for building a united, patriotic, and conscious society,” the statement read. “It equips citizens with the knowledge of our liberation history, values, and national priorities.”

Amid growing criticism from opposition voices and civic actors who view the institution as a political indoctrination tool, the Varakashi dismissed such concerns, claiming the school is a shield against foreign narratives and a vehicle for rebuilding national identity.

“In a world where foreign narratives dominate, Chitepo stands firm as a lighthouse for Zimbabwean identity and sovereignty,” they said.

Calling for bold reform, the group suggested that ideological education should be mandatory for all leaders—across party lines.

“Patriotism cannot be imported — it must be cultivated from within. That’s why, going forward, it should be mandatory for all leaders, whether from the ruling party or the opposition, to pass through the Chitepo School. MPs, councillors, and even aspiring leaders must be grounded in national values first, before politics.”

The Varakashi insisted that their defence of the Chitepo School is not about political allegiance, but about safeguarding the national interest.

“This is not about partisanship. It’s about national interest. Only when we educate our leaders ideologically can we end corruption, division, and foreign manipulation,” they declared.

They ended their statement with a rallying call to Zimbabweans to embrace and defend the school as a moral compass for the country.

“The Chitepo School is not optional — it is necessary. Let’s defend and elevate it. It is Zimbabwe’s compass

