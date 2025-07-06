Mbappé Bicycle Kick Lifts Real Madrid Past Dortmund in Club World Cup Thriller

Sports Correspondent

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey – July 6, 2025

Kylian Mbappé delivered a moment of pure magic in second-half stoppage time as Real Madrid edged Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a pulsating Club World Cup quarterfinal clash at MetLife Stadium, securing a high-stakes semifinal showdown with Paris Saint-Germain.

In a frantic final 10 minutes, three goals were scored deep into added time, with Mbappé’s acrobatic bicycle kick standing out as the decisive blow that kept Madrid’s title hopes alive.

Late Drama Seals the Deal

After a controlled performance for much of the match, Real Madrid looked poised for a comfortable finish. However, Maximilian Beier gave Dortmund hope with a goal three minutes into stoppage time, slicing the deficit to 2-1.

Almost immediately, Mbappé, who came on in the 67th minute, extinguished Dortmund’s momentum. The French superstar latched onto a lofted cross and executed a stunning overhead kick to restore Madrid’s two-goal cushion.

Then, in a twist, Serhou Guirassy converted a penalty in the 98th minute after being fouled by Dean Huijsen, who was shown a red card and will miss the semifinal. Madrid were left hanging on with 10 men as Dortmund threw everything forward in the dying seconds.

Courtois Saves Madrid at the Death

The final play of the game nearly produced even more drama, but Thibaut Courtois came to Madrid’s rescue, stretching out to fingertip Marcel Sabitzer’s last-gasp effort away from danger.

“It got crazy at the end,” Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso admitted to DAZN after the match. “We were doing really well and the match looked under control, but in the last 10 minutes we lost a bit of our focus and intensity when we didn’t have the ball. Luckily, nothing else happened. But overall, we had a good 80 minutes and 10 minutes to improve.”

Semifinal Clash Set: Mbappé vs PSG

Madrid will now face Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappé’s former club, in what promises to be a blockbuster semifinal. PSG reached the final four by defeating Bayern Munich 2-0 earlier in the day.

The winner of Madrid vs PSG will meet either Chelsea or Fluminense in the final.

Mbappé’s goal – already being hailed as one of the greatest in Club World Cup history – could prove to be the defining moment in Real Madrid’s tournament run.

