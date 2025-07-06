Mugabe’s Prison Mate Dies

By A Correspondent-Takaendesa Chisese, a little-known hero of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle and a former prison mate of the late President Robert Mugabe, Joshua Nkomo, and Edgar Tekere in the 1960s, has died.

He succumbed to injuries sustained after a brutal assault by ZANU PF youths during the violent 2008 presidential run-off.

Chisese was buried on Thursday at his homestead in Muwandi Village, Ward 21, under Chief Nyamandi in Gutu.

His home lies within walking distance of the rural homestead of ZANU PF MP Winston Chitando—yet the contrast in their legacies could not have been starker.

In a powerful act of defiance, Chisese’s family barred ZANU PF officials from speaking at the funeral, instead giving the platform to several opposition figures.

They said the ruling party had betrayed the ideals for which Chisese and many others had fought and suffered.

Among those who spoke was 2023 Gutu Central opposition candidate, Matthew Takaona, who hailed Chisese as “one of the greatest heroes of our time.”

“Sekuru Chisese carried the cross until he died. He remained a custodian of the ideals of the liberation struggle.

He died a pauper because he refused to betray the values of one man, one vote—the core principle of our liberation. He was attacked and left for dead defending that very ideal,” said Takaona.

He accused ZANU PF of being hijacked by opportunists who joined the liberation movement for personal gain, not patriotism.

Opposition District Coordinator Lloyd Mufudze warned traditional leaders against being partisan. “It is unlawful for village heads and chiefs to campaign for ZANU PF or any political party. When you do that, you stain your dignity and that of your office,” he said.

He added that the 2023 elections, condemned by SADC as lacking credibility, left the nation in limbo: “Our MP is Matthew Takaona. ZANU PF can keep Chitando as their shadow MP if they wish.”

Ward 21 opposition coordinator Njodzi Jengwa was more blunt, declaring Chisese’s death “a political murder.” He described him as a genuine freedom fighter betrayed by the very system he helped birth.

“Those still voting for ZANU PF should be ashamed. They are delaying the liberation of future generations,” Jengwa charged.

Chisese abandoned ZANU PF in 1999, joining the opposition in protest against what he saw as a betrayal of the liberation cause. He died not just as a victim of political violence, but as a symbol of unshaken conviction in justice and democratic values.

-Masvingo Mirror

