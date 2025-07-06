Oppah Muchinguri Leaked Letter

The National Chairperson, ZANU PF

Cde OCZ Muchinguri

05 July 2025

Dear Chairman

*RE: Dissolution of ZANU PF Harare Province Structure.*

I am writing to bring to your attention a matter of grave concern regarding the Harare Province structure of our beloved party. The recent unanimous endorsement of Kudakwashe Tagwirei, a non-party member, to a position on the Central Committee has brought the name of ZANU PF into disrepute.

The process was unprocedural, and party members were demoralized by the blatant disregard for our constitution. Tagwirei’s co-option was a clear violation of party procedures, and it sends a wrong message that financial muscle can secure party positions. This undermines the principles of our party and demoralizes dedicated cadres. Tagwirei was never denied a chance to join Zanu Pf so he should regularise the membership.

The Harare Province structures wilfully and knowingly disregarded the party constitution, likely for financial benefits from Tagwirei. Given the gravity of this situation, I strongly recommend that the Harare Province structures be dissolved and an interim structure be put in place until the next elections.

I implore you to treat this matter with the urgency it deserves and take necessary actions to restore the integrity of our party.

Yours comradely,

Concerned cadre

Cc: Zanu Pf First Secr etary Cde ED Mnangagwa.

Cc : Zanu Pf Second Secretary Cde CDGN Chiwenga

Cc: Zanu Pf Second Secretary Cde KCD Mohadi

Cc: Secretary General Cde O.Mpofu

Cc: National Political Commissar Cde Machacha

Cc: Secretary for Security Cde L.Matuke

