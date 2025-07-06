Outrage Over Brutal Killing of Zimbabwean Doctor in UK

By A Correspondent| ZimEye

A Zimbabwean mother and newly graduated PhD holder, Dr. Fortune Gomo, has been brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight on South Road in Dundee, sparking widespread public outrage and calls for justice from the local African community. Dr. Gomo, believed to be in her 30s, was walking with her 10-year-old daughter around 4:25 p.m. when she was violently attacked. Despite emergency intervention by paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The local community is still reeling from the shocking incident, with many expressing anger and frustration over perceived police inaction and media silence. Neighbors and members of the Black community have taken to social media to demand justice, with some questioning why the incident hasn’t received more attention.

Community Reaction

“You can take my picture or record me—I don’t care. This is about that innocent woman who was murdered, someone who was going to support the Dundee community.”

“If the roles were reversed, this would be on every front page by now. But there’s nothing online. No names, no justice.”

Police Scotland has confirmed the arrest of a 20-year-old man in connection with the murder and has released a statement confirming extensive enquiries are ongoing. Detective Superintendent Peter Sharp has appealed for anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.

Calls for Action

Critics argue the police response is too little, too late, and fails to address the trauma experienced by the Black community in Dundee.

Growing calls for Police Scotland to provide an update on the wellbeing of Dr. Gomo’s daughter and publicly identify the suspect.

Protests are expected to be organized in the coming days to demand justice and equality.

Dr. Gomo had recently earned her PhD from the University of Dundee and was widely regarded as a rising star in her field, known for her dedication to community health and passion for uplifting others. The incident has sparked a broader debate on racial inequality in the justice system and media representation in Scotland ¹.

