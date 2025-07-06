SA Police Minister Implicated in Criminal Syndicate and Political Killings

By Crime and Courts Reporter-KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has dropped a political bombshell, implicating Police Minister Senzo Mchunu in colluding with criminal syndicates and interfering in investigations into political killings.

Addressing a briefing, Mkhwanazi revealed disturbing links between Mchunu and Vusumuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, a man facing attempted murder charges and reportedly linked to a R360 million police contract. The Commissioner alleged that WhatsApp messages exist between Matlala and Mchunu’s associate, Brown Mogotsi, indicating direct communication with the minister regarding the controversial disbandment of the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team—just after a raid on Matlala’s home.

The allegations have triggered widespread political uproar.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) Deputy President Nqabayomzi Kwankwa called for Mchunu to step aside. “The allegations are serious. The minister must step aside to allow due process. If he refuses, the president must issue a precautionary suspension,” said Kwankwa.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s MP, David Skosana, said Mchunu misled Parliament by not disclosing the reasons behind the task team’s disbandment. “The President must act decisively. The minister must account,” Skosana said.

However, ANC Youth League President Collen Malatjie hit back, accusing Mkhwanazi of politicizing law enforcement. “If Mchunu is guilty, arrest him. But Mkhwanazi must stop acting like a pop star. We want a commissioner who arrests criminals, not one who hosts press briefings,” said Malatjie.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) praised Mkhwanazi’s courage. Party spokesperson Sinawo Thambo called for an urgent sitting of the Portfolio Committee on Police. “We salute Mkhwanazi for standing against this criminal cabal. Parliament must urgently demand a ministerial briefing,” he said.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) expressed shock, saying the allegations threaten national security and public trust. The IFP called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint an independent commission of inquiry chaired by a retired judge, with 60 days to investigate and report findings. “Minister Mchunu must be placed on special leave while the inquiry proceeds,” the IFP stated.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that President Ramaphosa would address the matter urgently upon his return from the BRICS Summit in Brazil.

