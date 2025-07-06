Tagwirei Humiliated

By James Gwati-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s close ally and controversial businessman, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, suffered a major political setback last week after attending a Zanu PF Central Committee meeting without proper clearance—an act described as a serious violation of the party’s constitution.

Tagwirei, who is being pushed by Zanu PF’s Harare Province for co-option into the powerful Central Committee, reportedly attended the meeting prematurely, drawing sharp criticism from party officials. Zanu PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa confirmed the incident and warned that Tagwirei risks expulsion from the party if he continues to disregard its procedures.

“He violated the party’s constitution, and such behavior could complicate his smooth entry into the Central Committee,” Mutsvangwa said in an interview with The Standard.

According to Mutsvangwa, the business tycoon’s appointment was still under consideration by the party’s presidium, which comprises President Mnangagwa, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, and Vice-President Kembo Mohadi. He said Tagwirei should have waited for official endorsement before assuming any role.

“The presidium was supposed to deliberate and endorse the appointment. Whether it was due to poor advice from the Harare provincial leadership or personal ambition, Tagwirei acted hastily,” Mutsvangwa said. “It was procedurally wrong, and the constitution had to be read out to him—he is not yet a member.”

Mutsvangwa hinted that Tagwirei might have to start from the grassroots structures or undergo political orientation through the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

“This behavior flouts the party’s constitution and guiding principles. It shows he’s not ready to be part of the leadership. He needs to understand the values and ethos of the party,” Mutsvangwa added. “His ignorance or overzealous ambition suggests he should begin his journey with ideological training.”

The incident has exposed growing factional tensions in Zanu PF, with some insiders suggesting that Tagwirei’s attempted rise is being resisted by a faction loyal to Vice-President Chiwenga.

