Two Suspects Arrested in South Africa Over $4 Million Bulawayo Ecobank Heist

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of two key suspects linked to the daring USD 4 million Ecobank armed robbery that rocked Bulawayo on 3 October 2024.

In a statement released on Sunday, the police identified the suspects as Abraham Temayi Vumbunu and Elijah Temayi Vumbunu. The duo was apprehended in the Republic of South Africa on 5 July 2025. Zimbabwean authorities are now working through legal channels to secure their extradition.

The heist, one of the largest in recent memory, sent shockwaves across the financial and security sectors when armed robbers made off with millions from the Bulawayo branch of Ecobank. Until now, authorities had struggled to track down the culprits behind the sophisticated operation.

“The due processes of the law are now taking effect for the suspects’ extradition to Zimbabwe,” read the police statement, signed by Commissioner Nyathi P., Chief Staff Officer (Press and Public Relations).

The ZRP also confirmed that investigations are ongoing, with efforts to apprehend additional suspects who remain at large. “We are still pursuing the arrest of the other suspects who are linked to this case,” the statement noted.

The police reiterated their commitment to bringing fugitives to justice, stating that “comprehensive efforts to arrest all suspects who are committing criminal acts in the country and escape to neighbouring countries will be religiously pursued for the law to take its course without fear or favour.”

