UK: Zimbabwean Doctor Stabbed To Death In Front Of Daughter — Outrage Over Police Silence | BREAKING

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND — Saturday 5 July 2025

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | A Zimbabwean mother and newly graduated PhD holder has been brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight on South Road in Dundee, sparking public outrage and calls for justice from the local African community.

The victim, Dr. Fortune Gomo, believed to be in her 30s, was walking with her 10-year-old daughter around 4:25 p.m. when she was violently attacked. Despite emergency intervention by paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland have confirmed the arrest of a 20-year-old man in connection with the murder but have so far made no mention of the welfare of the child who reportedly witnessed the traumatic incident.

Neighbour speaks to an officer at the sceneDr. Gomo had recently earned her PhD from the University of Dundee and was widely regarded as a rising star in her field. She was known for her dedication to community health and her passion for uplifting others.

In footage that has since gone viral online, distraught neighbours and members of the Black community express anger and frustration at what they view as police inaction and media silence.

“You can take my picture or record me—I don’t care,” shouted one local woman in the footage. “I’m speaking boldly because I don’t mind. This is about that innocent woman who was murdered, someone who was going to support the Dundee community. She was a doctor, just graduated with a PhD from Dundee University. She had so much to offer, unlike the person who killed her. We’re hardworking people… The media should be talking to us, listening to us, and sharing our story, but they don’t hear us.”

Another woman added:

“So I’m currently at the scene where a Black woman was stabbed to death today in Dundee. It’s past 10 p.m. and still no statement from the police. According to witnesses, she was walking with her 10-year-old daughter when two teenagers attacked her. If the roles were reversed, this would be on every front page by now. But there’s nothing online. No names, no justice.”

Despite the silence, Police Scotland Tayside has now released a brief statement confirming the arrest and stating that extensive enquiries are ongoing. Detective Superintendent Peter Sharp, who is leading the investigation, said:

“My thoughts are with the woman’s family at this time… There is no doubt this was a distressing incident for those who witnessed and attended the incident… I am satisfied that the incident has been contained and there is no wider risk to the public.”

He appealed for anyone with information to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2283 of 5 July 2025, or to reach out anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

However, critics say this response is too little, too late—and falls short of addressing the trauma and systemic neglect experienced by the Black community in Dundee.

Calls are growing for Police Scotland to provide an update on the wellbeing of Dr. Gomo’s daughter and to publicly identify the suspect, as would typically occur in other high-profile murder cases.

The incident has sparked a broader debate on racial inequality in the justice system and media representation in Scotland. Protests are expected to be organised in the coming days.

This is a developing story.

