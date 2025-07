War Veteran Blessed Geza Returns Amid Rising Zanu PF Tension

Spread the love

War veteran Blessed Geza is expected to return tonight as internal tensions continue to mount within Zanu PF.

His arrival comes at a critical time, with growing rifts and factionalism threatening to destabilize the party’s internal cohesion. Geza, a known political strategist and outspoken figure, is likely to make waves as the party grapples with deepening divisions.

Let’s make a date today, 6 July, @ 2030hrs.



God Bless You pic.twitter.com/OzbxKVO7zo — Blessed Geza (@BlessedGeza) July 6, 2025

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...