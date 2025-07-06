Zanu PF Barred from Speaking at Funeral of 2008 Violence Victim Takaendesa Chisese

By A Correspondent

GUTU – The family of Takaendesa Chisese, a victim of political violence during the 2008 presidential run-off, barred Zanu PF officials from speaking at his funeral on Thursday — turning the burial into a symbolic moment of defiance and remembrance.

Chisese, who died recently after living with long-term injuries sustained during a savage assault by Zanu PF youths in 2008, was laid to rest in Muwandi Village, Ward 21, under Chief Nyamandi.

His homestead sits just a short distance from that of Zanu PF MP Winston Chitando.

Instead of allowing ruling party members to speak, the family gave the platform to opposition leaders and activists, many of whom paid tribute to Chisese as a “true hero of democracy” who stood by his principles until his death.

Speaking at the burial, Matthew Takaona, who contested the Gutu Central seat in 2023 under the opposition banner, praised Chisese for his unwavering commitment to democratic ideals.

“Sekuru Chisese carried the cross until he died. He remained a custodian of the ideals of the liberation struggle. He died a pauper because he refused to renege on what people fought for,” said Takaona.

“He was attacked and injured in defence of one man one vote. The key objective of the liberation struggle was one man one vote.”

Takaona also took aim at Zanu PF, accusing the party of betraying the ideals it once stood for.

“Zanu PF has been taken over by mercenaries who joined the war in pursuit of fortunes,” he said.

nother speaker, Lloyd Mufudze, an opposition district coordinator, used the occasion to caution traditional leaders against taking sides in political matters.

“You tarnish your names and your standing as traditional leaders when you do illegal things including forcing your subjects to support Zanu PF,” Mufudze warned.

“Village heads and chiefs must not work for any political party — it’s not part of their role, and it’s unlawful.”

Chisese’s refusal to align with Zanu PF after the brutal assault he suffered reportedly left him ostracised and destitute. Yet, for many at the funeral, his life symbolised resistance against fear and political coercion — and his burial, a quiet but powerful protest against injustice.

No Zanu PF representative addressed the mourners. Attempts by ruling party officials to take the podium were firmly rejected by the family, according to attendees.

