🟡 DEVELOPING STORY: War Vet’s Latest Address Triggers Hotel Speculation and Security Alarm Over Confirmed Predictions

Harare | 7 July 2025 | By ZimEye Investigations Desk

A fresh wave of speculation has erupted online over the whereabouts of anti-corruption activist and war veteran Blessed Geza, after images surfaced from his most recent televised address showing a ZLG-branded water bottle — a local Zimbabwean product — sitting on the desk beside him.

🔍 ZLG water is a brand mostly distributed in Harare hotels, government offices, and secure lodges.

Combined with other background clues — a luxury lamp, floral decor, polished wood furniture, and a hotel-style armchair — social media sleuths are now speculating that Geza is likely holed up in a well-known high-security hotel in the capital, possibly under protection.

The picture analysis of Geza’s last address

“That’s ZLG water, not found in random homes. The setting is too clean and polished. He’s in a hotel. The army knows this,” wrote one user on X.

🔥 Context: Prophecies That Have Come True

In the past two months, Blessed Geza, the uniformed war veteran now famous for coining the anti-corruption slogan “Pasi neZvigananda!”, has made a string of statements that critics initially dismissed as outlandish — but which have now unfolded with stunning accuracy.

🔹 Claim #1: “Fidelis Mhonda’s office will be raided.”

✅ Confirmed.

In June, ZimEye exclusively confirmed that the Presidential Guard Commander’s office was stormed by a faction loyal to the Vice President, with documents and devices seized.

🔹 Claim #2: “The President is being controlled through his concubines.”

✅ Confirmed.

Just days later, a leaked audio surfaced of a married CIO Deputy Director Rumbidzai Rusere, Mnangagwa’s alleged lover, mixing bedroom innuendo with intelligence orders to crush Geza and citizen activist Gifford Gomwe.

Geza’s statements, once dismissed as “paranoid exaggeration,” have now become credible reference points in a live political crisis gripping Zimbabwe’s ruling elite.

🕵️ Is He in Military Protection?

Several observers believe Geza is not hiding — but is rather under active protection, likely in a hotel tied to the military or war veterans’ network.

“This isn’t fear. It’s strategic shelter. He’s more protected than the president right now,” said one former CIO official anonymously.

🗺️ Which Hotel Could It Be?

Insiders suggest the décor resembles the setup of rooms at:

Monomotapa Hotel (Executive floors)

Meikles Hotel presidential suites

The Rainbow Towers (formerly Sheraton)

or even a military-owned guesthouse used for classified meetings

💥 What Does It All Mean?

ZLG water and staging suggest a secure and official environment, not exile. His claims have been confirmed one by one, boosting his credibility. The Mnangagwa faction is in reactive mode, not leading events. A military-led operation may be unfolding in real time — under the radar.

🧠 Final Thought:

The ZLG bottle is more than just hydration — it may be a signal.

Blessed Geza is not in hiding.

He’s positioned — and watching.

This is a developing story.

