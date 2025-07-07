Chamisa Defends New Movement Plan as Critics Call for Formal Party Structure

By A Correspondent| Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has hinted that his much-anticipated political initiative will take the form of a “citizen movement,” rebuffing growing criticism from analysts and former allies urging him to establish a formal political party ahead of the 2028 elections.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday morning, Chamisa wrote:

“A CITIZEN MOVEMENT.. is a citizen consensus!! Blessed Sunday.”

The brief but loaded statement appears to be a direct response to critics like political analyst and former MDC-T director of information Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya, who recently warned against the idea of another informal structure. Ruhanya and others argue that a loosely organised movement may fail to challenge ZANU-PF effectively in national elections and risks repeating the same mistakes that plagued Chamisa’s previous project, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Chamisa has remained tight-lipped about the specific details of his next political vehicle since his dramatic departure from CCC in January 2024, citing infiltration and internal sabotage. Supporters and observers have been anxiously awaiting the launch of his new formation, which he has consistently framed as being “citizen-led” and grounded in grassroots mobilisation.

However, analysts are divided. While some applaud Chamisa’s effort to foster a bottom-up approach that resonates with disillusioned voters, others fear that the absence of a formal structure may lead to disorganisation and legal vulnerabilities—issues that plagued CCC’s participation in the 2023 elections.

“Zimbabwe needs an organised, rules-based democratic force—not another fluid movement without clarity or internal democracy,” Dr Ruhanya said in a recent public forum.

